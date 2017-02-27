Sony's slow-motion super phone makes your home movies look like the Matrix

Just how slow are we talking, here?

Oh, very. Positively sloth-like, even. So slow, the Xperia XZ Premium can turn the most mundane everyday happenings into epic action spectaculars that’d give Michael Bay chills.

Or 960 frames per second, if you want to be exact.

It took some serious engineering smarts to hit that time-warping figure, bolting memory directly to the camera sensor to speed up how quickly it could record. That puts Sony well and truly ahead of the competition - which are hovering around 120/240fps at best.

Dropping a sugar cube into a cup of tea will have never looked so impressive.

Not bad - but to still photos still cut the mustard?

I should hope so - Sony’s no stranger to smartphone camera sensors (it makes ‘em for other phone-makers as well as its own phones, after all) and this latest one looks set to up the ante even further.

It’s got a 19MP, 1/2.3” sensor, which packs in roughly 20% larger pixels than the previous generation for even better detail and low-light capture. It’s five times faster at scanning a scene, so focus should be lightning-quick, and Sony has given it some noise reduction and motion detection tweaks too.

Oh, and there’s better glass in the lens, which should mean your pics look crystal clear on the XZ Premium’s 4K screen.