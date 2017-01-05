Sony's ridiculous OLED TVs don’t have a speaker

TVs are boring aren’t they?

Not Sony’s new Bravia OLED A1 TVs. Not by half. Aside from being Sony’s first ever OLEDs, they’re a big deal because they doesn’t actually have any speakers.

Is this like that time Apple took away the headphone socket from the iPhone?

Not quite. These sets have built-in Acoustic Surface technology, which creates sound from inside the TV screen through vibrations. This means speech can emanate from the part of the screen where an actor is speaking or a gust of wind through a window can whizz across your living room. It’s amazing, and a bit mad.

Will they actually sound any good though?

Sony’s saying the A1s are its ‘best sounding TVs ever’, which is quite the claim. Although it also says you can use them with a soundbar or traditional surround sound setup if you want.