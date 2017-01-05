Sony’s new projector will cast a 100in HDR picture from just six inches away

Won’t they be all small and fuzzy, though, like one of those Pepper’s ghost box things?

Pah, things have moved on since the gory glory days of cheap Halloween thrills. This cracking home cinema machine will cast a 100in picture and it’ll do so in Ultra HD 4K resolution - with HDR support to boot. What's more, Silicon X-tal Reflective Display tech delivers a seriously speedy response rate of 2.5 milliseconds - which means no more motion blur.

That’s all well and good, but I like to take my movies to my mate Darren’s house.

Well, you might want some help with that. Whilst its 92.5cm-length should fit in your boot - just - at 35KG it’s no lightweight bit of kit. That is 40% smaller than the current-gem VPL-GTZ1, but it’s still no go-anywhere box.

Thankfully, with a bulb-life of up to 20,000 hours, at least you won't need to move it for replacements very often.