Is Sony's 4K HDR phone a stroke of genius or a sign of madness?

Smartphones should push the boundaries of technology - of that there’s no doubt.

But should they do it just for the sake of doing it? As in, should Sony really stick 4K HDR in a phone just because it can - even though no-one will buy the Xperia XZ Premium?

Sure, 4K HDR will likely look astounding on a 5.5in LCD - the kind of nice that’ll have fellow commuters reaching out to touch your phablet - but its very existence raises more questions than it answers.

"Who’s it for" is the first one. The answer? Sony, probably. See, the Japanese manufacturer has lost out in a big way to Apple and Samsung over the last decade and, while it’s smartphones still sell, its numbers are a long way off its rival flagships.

Its answer is to make incredible, relatively expensive phones that few people will buy - where the price tags are justified by features that don’t actually make your everyday better.

Is 4K HDR on the XZ Premium any different?