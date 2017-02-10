Shape your child's future with the Morgan EV3 Junior

That car does not look like it’s going to ace the EuroNCAPs.

It doesn’t have to – it’s for children! Not that we’re suggesting a cavalier attitude towards the lives of children, but that it’s not for the public highway. It’s an teensy version of Morgan’s big electric three-wheeler, the beautiful EV3.

And is this also electric? Or are there pedals?

Electric. It does 16km/h in a forward direction, or very slowly backwards. The range of 10 miles might sound alarming, depending on how well trained your child is, but at least if you have it in this shade of yellow you’ll be able to track them pretty easily. Not down with the yellow? Morgan has a 40,000 swatch selection you can choose from, though there will be surcharges.