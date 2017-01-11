Sennheiser’s Ambeo headphones put directional surround sound in your ears

I already know where the sound is coming from: my headphones.

Oh, looks like we’ve got a smart one, here. Well, your headphones might pump out some decent volume, but they won’t have a patch on the immersive, surround sound kit that Sennheiser’s stuck in these little ‘buds. See, thanks to some nifty audio trickery, the Ambeo Smart Surround can replicate directional sound sources handy now that we're all watching 360 videos and doing VR.

Direction? Like my sat-nav?

Well, no. It’s more like standing in the middle of a band as it plays. Close your eyes and you’ll be able to point at where the guitar amp is and whereabouts the virtual drummer’s thrashing out a killer snare fill. Alternatively, take up a listening perch at Clapham Junction and you'll be able to hear angry train travellers approaching from all angles.