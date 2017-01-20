Samsung’s 4K spinner also sends sound straight to your ears

Nope. I do not be needing one of these.

Slow down there, Billy Whizz. This isn’t just a DVD player. It’s a hootin’ and tootin’ 4K Blu-ray player, and there are fewer of those than you count on one hand. The Samsung UBD-M9500 is the company’s second such disc-served pixel muncher, after last year’s K8500.

Two words for you: Netflix.

And two words for you: drama. Think about that point in a cinema trip when the lights go down and the screen widens from its humdrum advert-o-aspect to full photon blaster mode. There’s a frisson. Some people might clap or cheer, or even put down their phone. Movies deserve that kind of emotional intro, and you don’t get it from absent-mindedly clicking on a 'Watch Now' button. No matter how excitedly the up/down lights on your router flash.