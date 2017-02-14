Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2: Everything we know so far

>>> It's getting more power

One of our biggest complaints about the original (shown above) was the use of underpowered Intel Core M chips, but the Galaxy TabPro S2 seems to have a bit more muscle: the FCC leak mentioned a Core i5-7200U 7th Gen "Kaby Lake" processor. Expect more power for games and intense tasks, although it looks like Samsung is sticking with 4GB RAM.

>>> And a microSD card slot

Rejoice! While the original model was sadly lacking in ports and inputs, the specs for the Galaxy TabPro S2 list a microSD card slot for expandable storage. While the listed 128GB of internal storage might be plenty for some, power users will surely want to take advantage of the microSD option.

>>> And another USB-C port!

Phew. Samsung is sticking with USB-C for the Galaxy TabPro S2, but instead of one port, now you'll get two. That will make it easier to plug in accessories, or use both a mouse and power adapter at the same time.

>>> Quad AMOLED bliss

The original device impressed with its 12in Super AMOLED, Quad HD (2160 x 1440) display, and it looks like nothing's changing for the Galaxy TabPro S2: the same specs are listed. That's quite fine with us: OLED screens are extremely rare for laptops and similar hybrids, and we said the current model looked "amazing in all conditions."