Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: Everything we know so far

>> There will still be two versions

Just like last year's Tab S2, the S3 will come in both WiFi-only and 4G LTE-equipped versions, in case you want to stay connected when you're away from a wireless network (and can afford a second SIM card). Apart from that, though, the two tablets will be virtually identical, with the same specs, shape and design. No word if they'll both be available in different colours though.

>> It'll use a tried-and-tested Qualcomm CPU

Qualcomm might be working on the Snapdragon 835, but all rumours point to Samsung saving its allocation of chips for the upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone. That leaves the Tab S3 with the venerable Snapdragon 820. The 2015-vintage CPU might have been superceded by the Snapdragon 821, but that newer chip is only a tiny bit more power efficient. Samsung probably has warehouses filled with 820s after the Galaxy Note 7 was pulled from shelves, too - it makes sense to put them to good use here.

The Tab S3 should run its Snapdragon 820 at 2.1GHz, which should be more than enough to run any Android App.

>> It'll be a multi-tasking monster

If 4GB of RAM didn't already clue you in, you can bet Samsung's Multi-Window mode will make an appearance in the Tab S3 - if Google's own split-screen functions don't replace it, that is. Either way, you'll definitely be able to put that screen space to good use, running more than one app at the same time.

>> It won't have a 4K display

Laptops might have broken through the 4K resolution barrier, but clearly Samsung thinks tablets just aren't ready yet: the Galaxy Tab S3 will launch with a 9.7in, 2048x1536 resolution display. That should be high enough that you can't spot individual pixels without a magnifying glass, but low enough that the Qualcomm CPU won't cook itself the minute you load up a demanding game or app.

That's also the same resolution as Apple's similarly-sized iPad Pro, putting the Tab S3 on a level playing field when it comes to pixels.

We're expecting it to have a 4:3 aspect ratio too, which should be easier to use with one hand - just like an iPad. A 16:10 screen might be physically bigger, but it's bulkier and harder to carry too.