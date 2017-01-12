Roland's mobile mixer gives your smartphone videos stereo sound

Hang on, my smartphone already has a microphone?

I’m sure it does - but, if you’ve ever tried recording at a concert, you’ll know that smartphone mics and loud, complex noises don’t do well together. Unless you like fuzzy crunch.

I think I used to have Fuzzy Crunch for breakfast. So this box will make it better?

It sure will. Stick it in your smartphone - it’s not wireless, sadly - and it’ll capture crisp stereo sounds from all sorts of inputs. What’s more, it’ll record straight onto the video you’re shooting, rather than having to sync sound with footage later - so you can simply point and shoot.