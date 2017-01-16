This remote control kettle is worth pouring over

Unless it actually hovers off its base and refills itself, I’m out.

A common complaint. People seem to feel that they spend half their lives refilling the kettle or, the other one, doing up the poppers on a duvet cover. Whereas, if you actually measure how long it takes, and actually work it out as a fraction of your daily activity, you’ll quickly deduce that what you’re actually angry about is that your partner is a lazy so-and-so. Which isn’t something that we, nor any kitchen gadget, can do much about. Instead, check out that spout.

That gets the water out?

Check out that spout that gets the water out. Doesn’t it just look as if it’s going to produce the most wonderfully uniform and effortless stream? Water comes out of a normal plastic-fantastic kettle like a horde of Black Friday shoppers aimed at the last 32in TV in Dixons. Ugly. The Stagg kettle, though, looks like it’ll release the hot stuff like a squadron of Shaolin freerunners. You could probably hold it way, way above your receptacle…