Razer’s Project Valerie is a three-headed beast of a gaming laptop

*rubs eyes, blinks* Am I seeing triple?
No, your eyesight isn’t failing you - yet. Just like Cerberus, this concept laptop from Razer is a three-headed beast.
It’s rocking three displays to draw you into an immersive gaming experience without the wire clutter you’d usually get with this sort of set-up. We’re talking three 17-in 4K displays that stretch as far as your side-eye goes. Resistance is futile in the face of those 24,883,200 pixels.
How the hell does this work? Do I have to fold the other screens out?
You won’t have to move a finger. Well, maybe just one pinky to activate the deployment of the other two panels. It all hinges on the ... hinges. Once triggered, the other screens should automatically slide out from behind the main monitor till they’re fully extended and perfectly adjusted for your viewing pleasure. They even come with that rainbow-riffic Chroma underglow, just like the keyboard, to add some colour to your gameplay.
And if you're the anti-social type, this comes with the added guarantee of making sure no-one can occupy the seats on either side of you on the train.
Let me guess: this laptop is as thick as Trump.
Gaming laptops were never supermodel-slim to begin with. Thankfully, this isn't that much bigger than other gaming laptops packing the same prime specs. According to Razer, it is "about two Razer Blade Pros stacked on top of each other". In fact it's identical to one of those laptops if not for the three heads sprouting from the keyboard. For the uninitiated, that makes it about 1.5-inches thick with a weight of just under 12 pounds (5.5kg).
Its form isn't final yet, given that this is just a wee concept right now, but hopefully it won't change too much.
Alright, so I get the concept. But this is just for gamers, right? And I don't know my Last Guardian from my Last of Us.
Well frankly, that's your loss. But anyway, that's not the case at all. The two displays will operate independently of the main one, so you can use them to put your multi-tasking skills to the test instead. Monitoring stocks on the side? Livestreaming your l33t skills? The possibilities are endless. It should be particularly well suited to designer types, with the combination of 100% Adobe RGB colour accuracy and all that screen space making it a Photoshoppers dream.
Project Valerie certainly won't lack for power whatever you use it fror, as it essentially takes the well-loved Blade Pro spec and simply tops it with extra screen real estate. That means you get NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics inside it plus a plethora of ports and plenty of grunt. It even exceeds the minimum requirements for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift - although we don't see why you'd need to use them if you've also got three screens.
OK, I'm convinced. Where can I buy one and how much will it cost?
Haven't you been listening? Project Valerie is sadly just a concept at this stage. And when it does see the light of day it'll almost certainly cost you a pretty penny. Until then, you could always Superglue a couple of extra screens on to your MacBook Pro...