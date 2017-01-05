Razer wants to expand your game consciousness with its trippy Project Ariana projector

Woah, trippy! What's going on here then?

This, my friend, is Razer's Project Ariana in action. On the face of it, it's a standard projector - and indeed it does have a regular projector mode. But more interestingly, it also has two other modes that do far more than throw images at your wall - the Ambient and Gaming modes.

Both are designed to make your home come alive using in-game visuals, and they're made possible by the fact that Razer has opened up its Chroma platform to third-party partners.

Say what now?

Let's start at the beginning, shall we? Chroma is Razer's game-focused lighting platform, which it uses to bathe keyboards, laptops, CPUs and so on in swirling, multicoloured hues that match those of the on-screen visuals. Now Razer's taking it out of your gaming hardware and into the room. For instance, imagine if your Philips Hue got in on the Chroma game, flashing the same colours as your Razer Blade Stealth? That'd be cool.

It certainly would. So what about Ariana?

Ariana is a Razer concept, created in partnership with Philips Lighting, that puts the Chroma spectrum inside a projector. Alrighty. So how immersive is it? Very. I refer you to the picture at the top of the article for proof.