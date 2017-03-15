The race is on for this limited edition OnePlus 3T

Paris in Europe or Paris, Texas?

We’re not telling you, in case you get there before us. And nab one of only 250 examples of this all-black OnePlus 3T that are going on sale in the Colette shop on 21st March at 11am CET.

Ah-ha! Central European Time! The race is on, Mutley.

Dammit. Where’s that skateboard?

You’ll need something faster than that. I’m charging my Crazy Cart. What’s special about the phone?

Well, it’s limited edition, and it has the Colette logo engraved on it, and it’s in black – a colour option not previously available.