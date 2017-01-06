Polaroid's camera comeback continues with this serious instant snapper

With a 20MP CMOS sensor inside, the Pop should take digital snaps that are on-par with any top-level smartphone, saving them to any microSD card (up to 128GB) and then printing them instantly on 3x4in Zink photo paper.

It’s also rocking a dual-LED flash, so low-light shots should be equally up to scratch, and there’s digital image stabilisation on-board too, so your photos should be suitably blur-free.

I wasn't able to take one for a test-drive, but the sample photos on show at Polaroid's stand show a clear difference between the Pop and the lower-resolution Snap - image quality really does seem to have stepped up a notch.

There’s no traditional viewfinder for lining up your subject - instead, there’s a 3.94in touchscreen on the back. Don’t expect a whole load of confusing manual controls, either. There’s just one big red shutter button, and a few on-screen toggles to add a border to your prints or switch from colour to black and white snaps.

You can even record 1080p video clips with the Pop, something the cheaper Snap can’t do.