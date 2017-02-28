Play 100+ Xbox One games for £8/month with Xbox Game Pass

As much as we get absorbed in the constant cycle of what's new and fresh – which we're guilty of at times, certainly - trying to keep up with all of the big AAA game releases is an expensive habit. And there's always something new on the horizon, so we end up with these stacks of half-finished or unplayed games that just sit there.

That's why the Xbox Game Pass should be so appealing to a lot of people. Yes, it's another subscription that you'll have to manage – and on top of your Xbox Live Gold membership, if you have that. But then you'll have a large and ever-shifting library of games to choose from, and you don't have to commit a full £50… or £20, or whatever… to a game you might only want to play for a couple hours. And the total annual cost is equivalent to just a couple of full-priced AAA games.

Not having the biggest and brightest games in the lineup will make the Xbox Game Pass less appealing for a lot of die-hard players, but you might find some overlooked gems in the bunch. And if you're someone who doesn't finish a lot of games anyway, and just likes to dabble, the Game Pass seems like a pretty great option.

It's like channel surfing, or Netflix before its shift to original content. Some people will shrug it off, and rightly so - but many players will probably get a lot of use out of the service. It's also smart of Microsoft to make it so affordable, even if it's at the cost of having newer releases in the mix. For anyone just getting an Xbox One, it could be an incredible way to try out a lot of games with minimal upfront cost.