Piaggio’s cargo robot makes dogs obsolete

So this is basically a dog crossed with a suitcase?

Not really. The Piaggio Gita has no fur, no fear of hairdryers, and no desire to do anything other than follow you around and carry stuff. It’s more like the Sony Aibo’s mule relative. Or a coolbox crossed with 'Follow Me' drone. In other words, all the loyalty of a mutt, but with storage space instead of a pathological need to be loved.

Did they replace your heart with a coolbox too?

That would be quite useful at festivals, actually. No, it’s more that carrying things is just so unbecoming in 2017. The Gita (pronounced ‘jee-ta’) solves this. It can lug up to 18kg of goods around at a top speed of 22mph, tracking its owner via a belt that creates a 3D map of the area. Once that’s done, the Gita can then autonomously trundle along the route or around your house. Just think, little Gita superhighways ferrying your supermarket shopping back home, or taking your obsolete dog for a walk.