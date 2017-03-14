Philips' new TV packs a more powerful processor for better OLED

A P5? Didn’t I get one of those in the post recently?

That was a P45, because of what you did with the photocopier, remember? Anyway, we’re here to talk about the P5 - or, more specifically, the P5 processor in Philips’ new 55-inch 4K HDR OLED set, the 9002. Or the 55POS9002, to be full and frank.

That all seems like rather a lot of letters…

Well, after your P45, I’m not surprised that you’re fearful of post. In any case, what you really need to know is that Philips’ new TV processor is much better than what came before: besides a 25% increase in processing power, it’s also been treated to technical tweaks across the board.

There’s a host of new meters and enhancers, for example, to better process and deliver sharpness, while a refined gamut mapping system should mean prettier colours and saturation. Oh, and it’ll do HLG - Hybrid Log Gamma - processing, too.