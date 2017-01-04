Panasonic's Lumix GH5 is the most powerful 4K camera you can buy

And in English, please

If you bought an Ultra HD Premium TV last year, like LG's OLED55C6V or the Samsung UE55KS7000, then the GH5 can film footage worthy of its screen. And if you haven't upgraded to a 4K tele yet, then this'll happily do the job when you do. It's basically, the most advanced 4K camera you can buy.

Sounds expensive

You're right. The Lumix GH5 will costs from £1699 for its body only when it launches in March 2017, but you do get a whole lot of camera for your cash.

I suppose you're about to roll out some more jargon now?

Damned right we are. Seriously, there's some impressive stuff going on in the GH5. This Micro Four Thirds camera has a megapixel count of 20.3 - that's up from 16.05 in its predecessor - while its new Digital Live MOS sensor has also ditched its low-pass filer for sharper images and finer details. Plus, with a hand from Panasonic's latest Venus Engine image processor, this thing is capable of lightning quick autofocusing speeds.