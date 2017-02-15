Panasonic’s EX750 is a 4K Pro HDR LED TV that won’t hurt your pocket

LED? I thought it was all about OLED now?

Not so fast, naysayer. While OLED is doubtless the winner on contrast, it also tends to cost a fair bit more than LED - which is why we’re still getting 4K whoppers with LED tech built-in. Just like this new EX750 from Panasonic. It carries the badge of 4K Pro HDR, which basically means it’s a delightfully cinematic screen.

It’ll still have decent contrast, then?

Apparently so. Shipping in 50-, 58-, 65- and 75-inch variants, the 4K Pro-equipped panel carries the same HCX2 processor as its OLED brethren - as well as Enhanced Local Dimming which, while unlikely to rival the true blacks of OLED, should mean less light glare and deeper, darker images. Both HDR10 and the BBC-frequented HLG variants of HDR will be supported, although there's no mention of Dolby Vision.