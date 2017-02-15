Panasonic’s EX750 is a 4K Pro HDR LED TV that won’t hurt your pocket

LED? I thought it was all about OLED now?
Not so fast, naysayer. While OLED is doubtless the winner on contrast, it also tends to cost a fair bit more than LED - which is why we’re still getting 4K whoppers with LED tech built-in. Just like this new EX750 from Panasonic. It carries the badge of 4K Pro HDR, which basically means it’s a delightfully cinematic screen.
It’ll still have decent contrast, then?
Apparently so. Shipping in 50-, 58-, 65- and 75-inch variants, the 4K Pro-equipped panel carries the same HCX2 processor as its OLED brethren - as well as Enhanced Local Dimming which, while unlikely to rival the true blacks of OLED, should mean less light glare and deeper, darker images. Both HDR10 and the BBC-frequented HLG variants of HDR will be supported, although there's no mention of Dolby Vision.
And it’ll be cheaper than an OLED?
Well, there’s been no word from Panasonic on pricing, yet - but, judging from previous form, it seems very likely that the LED line-up will hit shelves at substantially lower prices than its organic equivalents. Plus, as you'd expect, there are more ranges to explore if the pennies aren't plentiful - we'll soon have for you a full run-down of Panasonic's TV scene, from the tippy-top EZ1002 down through this EX750, the curly-toed EX700 (pictured above) and beyond.