OnePlus paints it black for limited run Midnight Black 3T

I see a silver phone, but I want it painted black…

You’re not the only one. Turns out that OnePlus fans have been begging the upstart phone-maker to release a dark-hued version of its flagship killer - and now it has finally relented. We loved the OnePlus 3T in its original silver aluminium, but this special edition Midnight Black handset could be even more of a looker.

How is Midnight Black different from any other kind of black, then?

By using three layers of ultra-thin black coating, carefully applied to the aluminium frame so that it still feels like metal, apparently. Two sandblasting treatments and an anti-fingerprint layer later, and you’ve got Midnight Black. At no point were 80s rockers Iron Maiden asked to help - that would have been Two Minutes to Midnight Black.