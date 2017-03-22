OnePlus paints it black for limited run Midnight Black 3T

I see a silver phone, but I want it painted black…
You’re not the only one. Turns out that OnePlus fans have been begging the upstart phone-maker to release a dark-hued version of its flagship killer - and now it has finally relented. We loved the OnePlus 3T in its original silver aluminium, but this special edition Midnight Black handset could be even more of a looker.
How is Midnight Black different from any other kind of black, then?
By using three layers of ultra-thin black coating, carefully applied to the aluminium frame so that it still feels like metal, apparently. Two sandblasting treatments and an anti-fingerprint layer later, and you’ve got Midnight Black. At no point were 80s rockers Iron Maiden asked to help - that would have been Two Minutes to Midnight Black.
Just how limited are we talking here?
Very. OnePlus is teaming up with online clothes store Hypebeast for the first 250 phones, with a pop-up sales event kicking off at 4PM GMT on the 24th of March. A similar flash sale in Paris last week for a partnership with fashion brand Colette had hundreds of people queuing to get their hands on one, so you’ve got to imagine these ones are going to go quick. Luckily this won’t be your only chance to grab one: OnePlus will be making the Midnight Black version available on its website later in the year.
Has anything else changed along with the colour?
Nope, it’s business as usual underneath - but that means you’re getting the same hardware as one of the best phones of 2016, so there’s nothing to complain about. A 5.5in 1080p screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage should be all you could want from a phone. Dash Charge will get you juiced up in half an hour, too.
Expect to pay £439 when the flash sale kicks off later this week.