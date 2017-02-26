Oculus adds a touch of Touch to Samsung's Gear VR

Hang on - didn’t you promise we’d all be hooked on VR by now? That went well.

OK, so we’re not all living Matrix-like digital lives just yet, but Rift, Vive and Google Daydream View all did a great job at getting VR out to the masses in 2016.

Samsung played its part too, even if Gear VR was a little limited compared to those big bucks headsets. It worked with your phone, but not being able to interact inside virtual reality would break your immersion.

This latest model aims to change that, thanks to a little help from Oculus.