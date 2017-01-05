Nvidia’s new Shield TV is a 4K HDR streamer that’ll talk to Google

That’s an odd looking Apple TV.

Quite, largely because it isn’t one. Rather, it's Nvidia’s sequel to the original Shield box, a TV streamer-meets-games-console - and it also happens to be an Android powerhouse of big-screen thrills.

I’ve already got a powerhouse. There are three plugs in my kitchen alone!

Well, we’re pleased for you. But this is a little bit different: powered by a Tegra X1 chip, it’s a seriously capable bit of kit - in fact, it’s at least three times faster than the Roku Ultra, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. Which is pretty nippy.