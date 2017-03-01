Nvidia's new GPU costs the same, goes like a train

Just how much more affordable are we talking, here? I’m a cheap date.

Put your credit card away, you won't need a second mortgage to afford Nvidia's latest. It's US$699, which will probably work out at about £650 - not far off what the current GTX 1080 costs. Remarkable, given that the new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti basically out-guns Nvidia's flagship Titan X - which costs £1179.

I'm a VR addict, can it cope with my home-made holodeck?

Don't panic - there's more than enough pixel power for any VR headset. The GTX 1080 was our go-to gaming card for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, and Nvidia reckons this new Ti version is 35% faster. A redesigned cooling system should keep it quiet when you're trying to immerse yourself in virtual worlds, too.