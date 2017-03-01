Nvidia's new GPU costs the same, goes like a train

Just how much more affordable are we talking, here? I’m a cheap date.
Put your credit card away, you won't need a second mortgage to afford Nvidia's latest. It's US$699, which will probably work out at about £650 - not far off what the current GTX 1080 costs. Remarkable, given that the new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti basically out-guns Nvidia's flagship Titan X - which costs £1179.
I'm a VR addict, can it cope with my home-made holodeck?
Don't panic - there's more than enough pixel power for any VR headset. The GTX 1080 was our go-to gaming card for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, and Nvidia reckons this new Ti version is 35% faster. A redesigned cooling system should keep it quiet when you're trying to immerse yourself in virtual worlds, too.
Stop molly-coddling me - talk specs.
Well, normally Nvidia makes big cuts when turning a Titan into a Ti, but this 1080 Ti has managed to make it through with barely any. They both use the same GP102 processor and its 11GB of GDDR5X is still more than almost any card out there. The Titan X has slightly more, at 12GB, but noodly speed tweaks actually mean the 1080 Ti will run a little faster. Basically, 4K gaming at 60fps should be no sweat. And awesome, for £600-odd.
Agreed. When can I introduce one of these to my mother(board), then?
Woah, that’s a big step - but if you think you’re ready for that kind of commitment, you won’t have long to wait. Nvidia will start shipping cards next week, on 6th March. Better move fast, though: they’re going to even more desirable to gamers than lag-free internet and mechanical keyboards covered in LEDs.