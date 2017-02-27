Nuu Mobile X5 could be the world’s cheapest roamer

It’s MWC week and I’ve got phone news coming out of my ears – so why should I care about yet another mid-range Android handset from a company I’ve never heard of?

Hold on a sec and I’ll tell you! The Nuu Mobile X5 is indeed a rather nondescript Android mid-ranger – until you get to one, very special, feature.

And that is…?

It’s the first phone to come with Konnect global roaming. Essentially, there’s a virtual SIM inside – an “eSIM” apparently – that keeps you constantly connected to a local 4G network, no matter where you are in the world (it works in over 100 countries). And not only that – it’ll find the cheapest one, so you won’t arrive home saddled with a bill that forces you to subsist on sardines and sawdust for the next five months.