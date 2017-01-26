No dish? No problem! Sky Q via broadband is on the way

There's practically no detail in the press release so we can only guess as to how it will work, and my guess is that it will require a very fast connection, and almost certainly one provided by Sky itself.

True, the package you subscribe to might be scalable based on your connection speed, but if you want 4K football, Formula 1 and films, plus multiple boxes and the ability to watch and record a bunch of channels simultaneously (all of which is what makes Sky Q the best TV package around), it's undoubtedly going to require the sort of monstrous internet connection that only comes from optical broadband.

The fact that optical broadband still isn't available across most of the country makes you wonder how many of the "millions" of extra homes that will be able to get Sky as a result of the move will actually be able to get that full-fat Sky Q experience.

Still, it seems churlish to pick holes at this stage. For one, it's not happening for a year and Sky hasn't released details of how it's going to work. For two, any news that Sky is going to be available to more people is good news. It's the best way to get TV, y'see, as you'll discover by reading our full Sky Q review.