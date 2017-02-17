Music-makers rejoice! iPad music studio Korg Gadget is coming to Mac

Righto. But hang on. If you’re already writing your next (imaginary) chart-topper on your iPad, why bother with a Mac version?

Loads of reasons. The macOS take on Gadget has a four-up split-screen view, so you can simultaneously view your gadget, its piano roll, the mixer, and your song arrangement. It bundles the gadgets that were part of other iOS releases, like iM1 and ARP ODYSSEi. You get new gadgets, two of which finally enable audio recording and importing. (Zurich’s a general purpose one, and Rosario’s for guitars.) And all the gadgets are also available as plug-ins for the likes of Logic. (The suitably named Gadget Plug-In Collection supports AU, VST, AAX, and NKS.)

That all sounds great, but I threw my Mac in a skip earlier, so what’s in it for me?

Assuming your iPad didn’t join it, Korg Gadget 3, an update that will bring the new audio-recording gadgets to iOS. (We’re also hoping AU support will arrive, which would enable gadgets to integrate with GarageBand, but that might be a wish too far.)

Also, if you can fish your Mac out from between old fridges and VHS tapes, you’ll find Korg Gadget adds seamless communication between devices by way of iCloud. In other words, start your audio masterpiece on your iPhone, flesh it out on your iPad, finish it on your Mac, and then fling it at another app for mastering. Job done.