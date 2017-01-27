Motorola’s VerveOnes wireless earbuds aren't picky

First those Bragi things, now these. Has the world gone barmy for Bluetooth ‘buds?

It just well might have - and you can hardly blame it. Oh, sure, lots of phones still have headphone ports - but for how much longer? Ports are boring, not to mention a pain to waterproof. So before the last hole goes AWOL, Motorola - or, rather, Binatone - has delivered the VerveOnes Music Edition for budget buyers.

Wait, Binatone? Or Motorola? You’re not making this easy.

Well, they’re Motorola-branded, but made by Binatone - you know, the same lot that make phones and professional headsets. So they should sound pretty good, even if they’re not quite as nice as the VerveOnes+ that we gave four stars last year. Until we’ve had a listen we can’t say for sure, but the claimed “HD sound” is promising - not to mention the whole “Music Edition” name.