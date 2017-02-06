Motorola Moto G5: Everything we know so far

>>> There'll be two models again

The G4 Plus might have been the most expensive Moto G yet, but it must have proved popular enough for there to be a successor. It looks like the G5 will arrive in standard and Plus variants, with the Plus model having a bigger screen, fingerprint sensor and more powerful hardware under the skin.

>>> 1080p is the order of the day

Both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus should arrive with a 1080p resolution panel - spread across 5in on the Moto G5, and 5.5in on the Moto G5 Plus. It'll probably be LCD, as OLED would bump the price up a little too high, but should be on par with previous Moto phones when it comes to image quality and brightness.

>>> It'll stay true to Moto's mid-range roots

The Moto G was never a speed demon, but could hold its own as a daily-use phone. The G5 should be no different, especially if it arrives with the spec currently running through the rumour mill. That should mean a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 2GB RAM, as well as 32GB of on-board storage and a 2800mAh battery.

>>> But the G5 Plus will pack more power

There could be a real leap from the vanilla G5 to the G5 Plus, if recent leaks are accurate - including a Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a bigger 3080mAh battery.

>>> It'll run Android Nougat out of the box

It shouldn't really come as a surprise, seeing how Moto phones have always launched with the latest available version of Android. The Moto G5 should arrive with Android 7.0.1, either running a completely stock version or with minor, Moto-branded tweaks that will separate it from Google's Pixel phones.

We don't know if the Pixel launcher will be installed yet, or if the Google Assistant will show up though.

>>> Motorola will launch it at MWC

The invites have gone out (we've got one!) - Motorola will be announcing its new phones at Mobile World Congress later in the month. The show kicks off at 4.30PM local time on the 26th of February.