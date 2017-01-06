Misfit’s latest fitness tracker is a touch-screen circle of serious smarts

Misfit - doesn’t it make that pretty Shine fitness tracker?

It does indeed, and we rather like it. Which is why we’re quite excited about the Vapor - it’s first attempt at a proper, fitness-focussed smartwatch.

So it’s just a Shine with a screen?

Not quite. While it’s kept the circular shape that made the Shine stand out from the crowd - as well as the striking red progress ring around the edge - almost everything else about the Vapor is different. Where previous Misfit models went for stylish simplicity, the Vapor is all about smarts.