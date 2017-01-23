The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

Oh, it'll do 4K video, then?

Alright, it can’t do that. The Sony 12MP sensor lets it shoot in 3K at 24fps or 1080p at 60fps, as well as offering a 120fps mode for fans of slo-mo shooting. Those are GoPro Hero Session type specs, except that the ACX 300 has a proper LCD screen and, at €179, should work out a good deal cheaper than GoPro's littlest cubecam.

I’m a water baby, though. Can I take it in the dunk?

So long as it's tucked up in the included case, you sure can - down to a deeper-than-deep 30m, in fact, so you’ll be needing that oxygen tank. And, with a 150-degree wide angle lens you should be able to film a whole lot of fish while you’re down there. Even if they're flat fish, and you're really close to them.