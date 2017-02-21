Make your Pro look more pro with this Pro Tools key cover

What sacrilegious heathenry is this, now?

Thing is, down at the Apple Store workshop theatre, the sight of a MacBook Pro Touch Bar is no longer raising any eyebrows. All the Mac rats have one, have ported Lemmings onto it, then covered it up with stickers and deemed it old news.

So, in order to stand out, you might want to consider one of these colourful covers, newly released for the newly released MacBook Pros.