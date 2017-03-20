Lomo’s latest instant camera is top of the glass

But the Automat doesn’t rely entirely on skill, does it?

No, unlike some arty cameras, the Automat has batteries in it powering a brain smart enough to have an ‘Auto’ setting that works out exposure and whatnot. Which is good, given that a twenty-shot pack of Instax film costs £15.

And the ‘Magellan’ part of the name?

Less technical – Lomo is basically saying that should sixteenth-century explorer Magellan be temporarily reincarnated, brought up to speed with modern camera technology, then further educated on the resurgence of retro technologies and instant film, he might agree that a glass-lensed version of the Automat would be a marketable thing. They might even give him one to have in his coffin, as they cut the power and let him fade back into the darkness.

Seems fair enough.

Yeah: easy come, easy go. What they didn’t have time to brief him on was modern day finances, and so he will remain blissfully ignorant of the fact that, at £169, the Glass Magellan edition is not terrifically more expensive than other Automats, especially given the inclusion of the Splitzer and macro lens attachments. Pre-orders now, delivery in mid-April.