Logitech's magic wand will make you a master presenter

I’ve got my trusty waving stick. Why can’t I just use that?

What are you, a house master from the 1950s? Presenting nowadays is all about convention halls, sharp suits and something shiny in your hand. Make that something shiny the Logitech Spotlight and you’ll become a seasoned speaker in a jiffy.

So it’ll do the talking for me?

Not quite, but it should keep make just about everything else easier. Like the best blazers, the Spotlight has just three buttons on its front, keeping things mercifully simple. Stick your sweaty thumb on the Spotlight button and, rather a little laser dot, you’ll get a highlighted or magnified focal point on the screen.

Why’s that better? Apart from being clearer for your whole audience, it means the back-up office watching on conference call will digitally see the area you’re gesticulating at.