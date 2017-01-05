Logitech has the sonic stealth bomber of gaming headphones

OK it gets style points, but still probably sounds like pap, right?

Hold yer horses, sound snobs. Logitech has crammed in some Pro-G speaker drivers, which it reckons deliver the same kind of sonic kick you’ll find in a pair of high-end stereo cans.

Forget bass-heavy booms and muddling mids - you should be able to keep these cans on your head when you switch from Tekken to techno. Or whatever kind of music floats your boat, I guess.

It’s got 7.1 surround sound, courtesy of DTS: Headphone:X, so it should immerse you in movies and TV shows too.

Does the mic match up to the music?

If noise cancelling and EQ tuning tick your boxes, then yep. It’s a flip-out boom mic, so you can hide it when you’re gaming solo, then flip it down for some co-op or multiplayer carnage.

There’s even a built-in pop filter, so your frantic instructions and improvised planning are still crystal clear for your teammates.