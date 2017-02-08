LG’s two new Watches herald the arrival of Android Wear 2.0

I like the big guy. Not sure about his mate, though.

Ah, see, that’s your natural predilection towards a watch that’s strong and independent. Namely, the LG Watch Sport.

It’s jam-packed with toys to take advantage of Android Wear 2.0’s features that no longer need you to have your phone nearby. It has a dedicated button for Google Fit, to which its GPS and heart rate sensors report. There’s another button for Android Pay, so you can pay for things using the Sport’s NFC chip, even if you’ve left your phone and your wallet back in the locker room. It can connect to mobile networks, too. Bit of an all-star, really.