Leica’s M10 is slimmer and snappier

That...looks like a lot of other Leica cameras.

What, did you expect it to change the formula? Leica’s whole raison d’etre is high-end cameras with the beautiful looks of old. Think: chunky edges, leather finishes and metal bodies. And, whether you’ve got the pennies or not, there’s no shying away from those looks.

So, looks old. But what's new?

It's the slimmest digital M-series shooter ever. Pairing power with pocketability, the M10 slides in with a body depth of less than 34mm, which puts it in reasonably compact territory - despite packing a full-frame 24MP CMOS sensor. Priced at £5600, though, it’s also a wee bit dearer than a compact.