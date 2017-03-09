Invite Alexa to your barbecue with this portable Echo Dot speaker

Is Alexa pretty nifty behind a barbecue, then?

I’ve asked, but she just says ‘‘cooking is beyond me at the moment’. Which, to be fair, is what I always say when I fancy a pub lunch. But this battery-powered Echo Dot accessory means she’s now much better at serving up barbecue music and marinade recipes. The Vaux swallows up your second-gen Dot, and plugs into it via microUSB and 3.5mm cables. You now have a portable Echo Dot with six hours of battery life.

Cool, so I can take Alexa to picnics and festivals too?

Er, not exactly. Your Dot-Vaux combo will still need Wi-Fi to work, so your only option will be setting up smartphone tethering. Or just sticking with your Alexa-less Bluetooth speaker. The Vaux doesn’t have waterproofing or water-resistance, you see, so it’s more for carrying around your house or using in the garden (if your Wi-Fi stretches that far).