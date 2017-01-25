In your stars this week: you try to buy a Vertu Constellation, but can't

How much does that phone cost?

We've already told you: if you have to ask, you can't afford it.

How do you know I can't afford it?

Because it's a Vertu phone, and you can't afford anything made by them. This new one is the Vertu Constellation and it'll probably set you back about as much as a new kitchen. We can't tell you for sure because Vertu, perhaps embarrassed, isn't revealing the price. Just registering interest for a February reveal.

I'm not into expensive elitist nonsense. Hail Comrades! So I don't want it anyway.

Well that's a little short-sighted of you, because it's actually a well-specced phone. It has the highest resolution screen of any Vertu device - WQHD, or 2560 x 1440, spread across a 5.5in display with crystal sapphire glass on top of it. That gives it an enviable pixel density of 538ppi - right up there with the very best phones in the world.

It runs on a Snapdragon 820 processor, which while not the absolute latest is still pretty impressive, and has 4GB of RAM. And there's also a 12MP camera, 128GB of storage, dual SIM slots, 3200mAh battery and fast-charging. Compared to Vertus of old, then, which were Ostrich-wrapped Nokias, this is pretty geeky.