If CCM’s new bike is for hipsters, then cover us in beard oil and call us Jean-Sebastien

That looks nice. When are they going to finish it?

It is finished. Paint is what you do to make something messy look neat. The CCM Spitfire has been artisanally crafted and welded - using the same British T45 steel as used in Spitfire fighter planes - by master torch wielder Ted Unwin. You didn’t ought to cover that up, guv’nor.

Oh, I suppose it’s a one-off, then?

Not this time. Just like Microsoft and Samsung, CCM lets its designers and engineers muck about in the workshop at the weekends. When the ‘Skunkwerx’ team came up with this, CCM upheld its reputation as the risk-taking wee terrier of global bike makers and put some money behind it. And so, if you want a Spitfire, you can have one. Though you’ll need £7995, and a couple of months patience. Unlike James Blunt, who has his already.