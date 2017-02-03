Huawei P10: Everything we know so far

>>> It'll borrow design cues from the Mate 9

The Mate 9 phablet was easily one of the best looking phones of 2016. Or it was in its Pro and Porsche Design variants, anyway. We're expecting the P10 to follow suit, ditching sharp lines for smooth curves - and potentially a curved screen to go with it. It won't be as drastic as the Galaxy S7 Edge, but a slight curve could really make the P10 look like a class act.

Metal and glass will be the order of the day, too.

>>> The screen is getting bigger

The P9 arrived with a 5.2in screen, but you can bet most 2017 flagship phones are going to go bigger. With bezels getting smaller, companies should be able to squeeze in 5.5 or even 5.8in screens, without increasing the physical size of their handsets. Huawei looks set to do the same, as a listing on a benchmark website showed.

Expect a 5.5in P10, bringing it in line with the iPhone 7 Plus. Resolution should finally get a bump to 2560x1440, up from 1080p in the P9.

>>> It'll be seriously powerful, but maybe not so efficient

All signs are pointing to Huawei using its own Kirin 960 silicon for the P10 - the same CPU that appeared in the Mate 9. It's a 2.3GHz octa-core chip, and should arrive with a whopping 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Kirin 960 is built on a 16nm process, though - that's old hat compared to Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835, which is on track to appeal in the Galaxy S8. That could make it more eficient when it comes to battery drain, so we'll have to wait and see if the P10 can hold its own in the longevity stakes.

>>> It'll keep the clever dual-camera tech

The two-camera setup really helped separate the P9 from the rest of the smartphone world, so it'd be a huge surprise if Huawei ditched it for the P10. We're not sure if it'll get the same 12MP+20MP setup we got in the Mate 9, or if Huawei will stick with the 12MP+12MP arrangement seen in the P9, but adding optical image stabilisation seems like an obvious move.

>>> It will have a fingerprint sensor...

... we just don't know where. Contrasting leaked pics have shown the P10 with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, just like the P9 and Mate 9, but other versions show it with a sensor on the front, just like the Mate 9 Porsche Design edition. That could mean we're on track to get two variants of the P10 - and potentially another expensive Porsche tie-in.

>>> USB-C will be making a return

Because why wouldn't it? The flip-reverse it connection first showed up on the P9, and has appeared on the Mate 9 as well. There's no way Huawei would go backwards for the P10.

>>> We'll be getting a first look at MWC 2017

With company CEO Richard Yu in attendance, you know Huawei's going to have someting big to shout about at this year's Mobile World Congress. The press conference invite sent out to the media teases the "global unveiling of a new flagship device", so we're betting big on it being the P10.

This is earlier than previous years, but with Samsung seemingly delaying the Galaxy S8 until later in the year, it gives Huawei its biggest chance yet to steal the show.

Unless it turns out that new flagship device isn't a phone at all - or a completely new range of handsets, rather than the Ascend series we're used to right now. We'll find out for sure on Sunday February 26 at 2PM local time.