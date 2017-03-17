Huawei guns for OnePlus with the P10 Lite

The P10 Lite? What's with the spelling there?

That, my orthographer friend, is a marketing ploy to make Huawei seem down with the kids. Something that by its nature is always doomed to failure because the very act of trying to be down with the kids instantly means you can never be anything like down with the kids. Capiche?

So it's street spelling for 'light'. OK then, so presumably this is a cheapo phone...

Well yes - and indeed no. The P10 lite - there's no capital L either - is cheap in terms of money but decidedly not so in terms of specs and build. It takes much of what we loved so much about the recent Huawei P10, cuts a few corners here and there and bundles the whole thing up in a nicely affordable package.

So what's the difference between the Lite - sorry, lite - and the standard P10? I'm all ears...

Aren't you just, Mr Lineker. Well the major omissions here are around the camera: whereas the P10 (and the bigger P10 Plus) both got lovely Leica-made dual lenses round the back, the P10 lite has just the one 12MP effort. And it's not packing Leica glass either. The lack of the second sensor means no clever zoom or expertly blurred backgrounds and presumably a reduction in image quality. Still, it's quite possible that it'll take lovely pictures anyway, and there's still an 8MP selfie cam round the front.