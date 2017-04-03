The HTC Vive just got £100 cheaper - and a lot better

Last year, HTC announced plans to debut a VR game and content subscription service, and now it's going live on Wednesday. The subscription will be available via HTC's Viveport portal, and it functions a bit differently to the traditional Netflix-style all-you-can-consume model.

For £6.99 a month (or €7.99), you'll be able to pick five titles from a library of more than 50 games – and you can play and enjoy them as much as you want within the month. When the next month begins, you can choose to keep anything you loved or swap anything you're done with for something new in the library. And the cycle continues on and on.

Key launch titles in the service's library are favourites such as The Blu, Richie's Plank Experience, and Fantastic Contraption, plus the first month will be free for all new subscribers. Given that many VR experiences are pretty compact as it is, this sort of model seems to make a lot of sense for anyone who wants a steady flow of experiences without paying full fare for every single thing.

Viveport also sells individual games, as well, and it'll have another perk on day one: a free download of Arcade Saga, which is typically sold for US$20 on Steam.