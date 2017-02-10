HTC 11: Everything we know so far

>>> It probably won't be called the HTC 11

While it's still the best shorthand we have for the new phone (until anything is official), signs point to HTC adopting a new naming approach for the device. It may be called the "HTC Ocean" instead, and HTC exec Chialing Chang told Engadget point black in January that there would be no phone called the HTC 11.

>>> It might lack physical buttons

Last autumn, notorious leaker Evan Blass shared an internal concept video for the HTC Ocean (above), which shows a phone without physical volume or home buttons; instead, it has "Sense Touch" sensors on the left and right sides of the phone, which can also be used to navigate between apps. There seems to be a small power button on the bottom, but that might be it – assuming this concept actually turns out to be the HTC 11.

>>> It should run the Snapdragon 835

Keeping with HTC's trend of relying on Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile processors, the HTC 11 is expected to use the Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip. The 10nm chip promises faster processing and download speed capabilities, dual camera support, Quick Charge 4 tech, and an Adreno 540 GPU. In other words, it'll fly.

That also means we'll be waiting a while for it - Samsung has vacuumed up the entire initial run of Snapdragon 835s, leaving other companies waiting in line.

>>> It may have 6GB RAM, too

That's kind of an absurd tally for a smartphone, yet once OnePlus made the move to 6GB for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, it was only a matter of time before the flagships had to follow. Rumours suggest that the HTC 11 will pack 6GB RAM to support that Snapdragon 835.