How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S8 reveal event live

It's happening – today! In a matter of hours, Samsung will properly unveil the Galaxy S8, and we'll be onsite to put our hands all over the oft-leaked handset.
Don't have an invite to the events in New York or London? No worries: Samsung is live streaming the event both via the web and its own smartphone apps, letting you get an almost-front-row view of what could be this year's hottest Android phone.
The event is about to go down, so if you want to follow the action live, keep reading to find out how. And then come back here a little later in the day, as we'll be sharing all sorts of impressions and other details straight from the event.
Stream via web
Sitting at your computer at work, or just plan to laze the day away in front of your laptop? Well, you might as well toss on Samsung's stream and see the Galaxy S8 at the same time we all do.
Just head over to Samsung's website to stream the action. Things get underway at 4PM BST (11AM EDT), and it could stretch on for a while depending on how many devices are being shown and how deep Samsung gets into all of them. You may also be able to stream the event directly via YouTube, or wherever else Samsung is hosting the broadcast.
Stream from your phone
On the other hand, if you won't be planted in front of a computer during the stream, you can still catch the event from wherever you are with Samsung's official Unpacked 2017 app. It'll give you the stream right within the native app, so you don't have to fuss with mobile web. As on web, the stream should start promptly at 4PM BST (11AM EDT).
The Unpacked 2017 app is available via the Play Store and should run on just about any modern Android 4.3+ device – and surprisingly, there's also an iOS app, in case you're an Apple fan thinking of switching teams this spring.