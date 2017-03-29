How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S8 reveal event live

It's happening – today! In a matter of hours, Samsung will properly unveil the Galaxy S8, and we'll be onsite to put our hands all over the oft-leaked handset.

Don't have an invite to the events in New York or London? No worries: Samsung is live streaming the event both via the web and its own smartphone apps, letting you get an almost-front-row view of what could be this year's hottest Android phone.

The event is about to go down, so if you want to follow the action live, keep reading to find out how. And then come back here a little later in the day, as we'll be sharing all sorts of impressions and other details straight from the event.