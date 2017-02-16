Here's why we're hoping the Nokia 3310 reboot is real

The Nokia 3310 is coming back. No, seriously! That's the rumour, at least.

According to ever-reliable leaker Evan Blass at VentureBeat, Nokia and HMD Global plan to launch an homage to the classic, durable 2000 "dumbphone" that sold in droves back when. The €59 device will reportedly be positioned as a backup or secondary handset after it's unveiled at Mobile World Congress on 26 February.

And honestly, we're excited. Many of us here at Stuff have fond memories of the Nokia 3310 back in its heyday, and while smartphones have given us mobile abilities and experiences we couldn't have imagined all those years ago… well, the nostalgia is simply overpowering.

Just like last year's sadly-false rumour of a Motorola Razr reboot, we want this to be true. Why? Let us count the reasons we loved the original.