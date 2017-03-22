This gym bag does double duty as a washing machine

My bag’s already pretty heavy without filling it with water and suds.

No need! Science. Tech inside this holdall-style gym bag blasts your clothes with UV-C light and activated oxygen to kill the bacteria that makes them whiffy. It’s tried-and-tested science – travellers have been using UV light to purify drinking water for ages. And they’re all still alive. And possibly now unkillable.

Ah, so it doesn’t clean my clothes?

No. It’s certainly not going to be able to tackle the stains caused by your post-workout kebab. But, it should keep your kit smelling fresher, which is especially handy for those who like to gym in the morning then head straight to the office. Munching the aforementioned kebab.