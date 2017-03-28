Google Wifi: 5 reasons to be excited about a wireless router (yes, really)

Update 28/3: Google has announced that its Wifi routers will be available in the UK from 6 April for £129 (for one router) and £229 (for a two-pack). We'll bring you our impressions of the UK version here soon, but here's why it's might just be the internet hub your house has been craving.

We know what it’s like. You get home after a hard day, slump on the sofa and fire up Netflix to watch whatever new show everyone’s been banging on about at work.

Except you can’t, because your family’s all streaming YouTube videos, or your housemate’s BitTorrenting what seems like the entire internet, or the wireless signal’s just not strong enough to reach from your office to your living room.

What can you do? Well, you can read our seven top tips for better home wifi. But, failing that, you can take the easy way out: Google Wifi.

Google’s new wireless routers aim to take the pain out of home networking and come with a range of internet smarts. Here’s what you need to know about them.