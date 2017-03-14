Google Android O: Everything we know so far

>> Google will give it a sweet-sounding name...

We just don't know what yet. If there's a deal to be done, as there was with Android KitKat, the smart money would be on seeing Android Oreo become official, but Oatmeal cookie is another front runner. There are plenty of more out-there ideas doing the rounds, though. How does Android Ozark pudding, or Android Ontbijtkoek sound?

>> It'll add AI-friendly features

Two proposed Android O features include Copy Less and Gesture Triggers. The former will suggest text you've got open in other apps while you're typing, so you don't have to copy and paste things yourself, and the latter will let you draw a letter onscreen to automatically jump into a particular app - so drawing the letter C would open up Contacts. Gesture triggers might end up getting ditched, though - nothing has been confirmed in the run-up to launch.

>> We'll hear more at Google I/O

Google usually drops hints about the next version of Android at its developer conference, even if it doesn't give us juicy stuff like names or release dates any more (those come later now). At last year's I/O we got our first look at multitasking through Split Screen mode, rich notification replies, and Doze mode battery saving. Expect something similar at I/O 2017.

>> You'll be waiting a while to get it

If the sluggish uptake of Android Nougat is anything to go by, you could be waiting a while before your smartphone can update to Android O. It took four months for Nougat to go from developer preview to final, finished version with the Google Pixel phones, and we could be waiting a similar stretch this year as well. On the plus side, though, the in-line updates introduced with Nougat could make the process a little quicker.

Pixel and Nexus phones will be first in line, followed by the flagships from big-name brands. Got a phone that's more than two years old, though? You might be out of luck. Not everyone keeps their old hardware up to date, so it's worth checking back closer to launch to find out if you're in line for an update or not.