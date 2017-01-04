Get reddy: DJI ushers in Chinese New Year with vibrant Phantom 4 drone

Happy new year!

Hold on a sec – it’s not the new year just yet if you’re going by the Chinese calendar. That arrives on 28 January, and this year it’s being accompanied by a new quadcopter drone from DJI. Which is, of course, a Chinese company.

So I’ve just learned that we’re transitioning from the Year of the Fire Monkey to the Year of the Rooster. Has DJI painted a big male chicken on its drone?

Not at all. In fact Martin Sati’s design for the drone – which is internally the exact same Phantom 4 to which we awarded five stars in our review last year – prominently features an altogether different breed of feathered friend: the phoenix. Which, as I’m sure you’re aware, is a symbol of happiness and good fortune in Chinese mythology.